Pep Guardiola insists he is going nowhere despite a two-year ban in all UEFA club competitions.

City were found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules by European football body last week and were also slapped with a €30m fine.

The suspension raised speculation Guardiola and several of his high-profile stars could leave the Etihad.

But the Spanish gaffer says he is committed to remain at the club.

Speaking after his side’s victory over West Ham on Wednesday, he said: “We are optimistic that at the end the truth will prevail and next season we will be in the Champions League.

“If they don’t sack me I will stay here 100% more than ever. First because I want to stay. It’s something special, more than the contract I have.”I said before, I say now I want to stay and help the club and maintain this level as long as possible.

“Why should I leave? When I said I love this club I like to be here, why should I leave? No matter what happens I will be here next season.”

