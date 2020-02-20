The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the date, venue and prize money for the Castle Challenge Cup between league champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Highlanders.

The encounter will act as a season opener for the 2020 campaign.

Here is a statement by the PSL confirming the details for the match.

We are pleased to announce that the Castle Challenge Cup between FC Platinum and Highlanders FC is scheduled to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday 14 March 2020.

The Castle Challenge Cup winners will receive a sum of ZWL $400 000 (Four hundred thousand dollars) and the runners up will receive ZWL $250 000 (Two hundred and fifty thousand dollars).

The gate charges for the said match are as follows: Rest of ground: ZWL $50, VIP: ZWL $100 and VVIP: ZWL $200.

Please be advised that the 2020 Castle Lager PSL sponsorship will be unveiled soon.

Comments

comments