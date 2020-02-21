Turkey-based Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has tipped his former club Kaizer Chiefs to go all the way in the ABSA Premiersship desite a potentially exciting end to the title race.

Amakhosi lead the race with 45 points from 20 games, four ahead of fellow title- chasers Mamelodi Sundowns and six ahead of their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates, whom they face next in the league in a potentially blockbuster Soweto derby.

Hadebe, who made the switch from Chiefs to Yeni Malatyaspor in 2019, believes Ernst Middendorp’s charges will be crowned champions regardless.

“The race is on and I am sure for Chiefs to be in a safe place they just have to beat Sundowns and Pirates. I believe by the end of the season Chiefs will be crowned champions as you can see how they are fighting on the field of play,” Hadebe told South African publication Far Post.

“Chiefs have been doing well this season and with the way they are playing they stand a good chance to win the League title and their goal ratio is far much better than last season,” he added.

Comments

comments