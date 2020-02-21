Tonderai Ndiraya is now in Belgium where he will undergo a two-week work attachment.

The Dynamos gaffer will be attached at top-flight side KV Mechelen. He will attend training sessions and have one-on-ones with the coaching staff, acquiring knowledge on how European clubs run their affairs both on and off the pitch.

Ndiraya will also attend the team’s league games during his two-week stay.

The trip was made possible by sports consultant Gino Laureyssen who was instrumental in bringing Belgian coaches to DeMbare last year as part of a long-term exchange programme.

