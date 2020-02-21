Mamelodi Sundowns player Gaston Sirino has been found guilty of assaulting SuperSport United players Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman during the MTN fixture on 18 September 2019.

The South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee confirmed the news on Thursday, finally delivering a judgement on the matter after it was postponed a few times.

Sundowns were also similarly charged with of bringing the League into disrepute.

Sanctions on both the player and the club will be finalised after submission of representations by the parties.

