Zifa seems like they have confirmed the venue for the Warriors’ 2021 Afcon qualifier against Algeria.

With virtually all stadiums in the country condemned by CAF, the senior national men’s team is now set to change their traditional Harare base.

Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo which is the only football venue to get approval to host CAF games in the country in the last inspection looks set to host the next month’s game.

Zifa haven’t made any announcement but latest revelations seem to be confirming the Bulawayo stadium will be the Warriors’ home ground.

According to the Chronicle, a three-man delegation that included the Desert Foxes’ team doctor flew into Bulawayo on Tuesday night to inspect hotels, food suppliers, training grounds and Barbourfields Stadium.

The Algerian officials were accompanied by Zifa Southern Region board member Tizirayi Luphahla who revealed the news to the publication.

He said: “They toured three hotels, inspected their kitchens, visited shops where they are going to buy food and checked hygiene at a number of butcheries.

“They also went to the training ground (Luveve Stadium) and match venue Barbourfields Stadium. They were three; an official from the Algerian Embassy, the team doctor and a third person.”

Zimbabwe and Algeria are in Group H, with the Warriors currently in the second position while the Desert Foxes occupy the first place.

