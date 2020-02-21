Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere continues on his recovery from an injury sustained against Lens.

The French Ligue 2 top goalscorer worked in the gym this morning spotting on a new hair cut.

Watch the video below:

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. GALLERY: Kadewere Lyon unveiling in pictures
  2. Kadewere reaches double figures after today’s goal
  3. Kadewere scores four as Djurgarden cruise past Sirius
  4. Kadewere on target in Sweden