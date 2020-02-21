Zimbabwe still has the highest proportion of foreign-born players registered in the 2018-19 ABSA Premiership season following the closure of the January transfer window a few weeks ago.

542 players from sixteen teams are registered in the South African top-flight with 110 foreigners forming the 20,3% part of the list.

Most of the non-South Africans come from Zimbabwe who dominate the foreign quota with 25,5 % which translates to twenty-eight players. This is way above second-placed Zambia who holds a 10,9% share.

The statistics mean South Africa’s southern neighbours have dominated the ABSA Premiership foreign portion for the 11th successive season.

The 25,5 % share is spread across thirteen clubs with teams like SuperSport United, Polokwane City and Golden Arrows all having at least three Zimbabweans in their squads.

Bidvest Wits will soon have their third Zimbabwean star – after Terrence Dzvukamanja and Farai Madhanaga – if they register McClive Phiri with the PSL after joining the side this month as a free agent following the end of his contract with Highlanders last month.

Registered Zimbabweans in ABSA Premiership:

Knox Mutizwa – Golden Arrows

Danny Phiri – Golden Arrows

Divine Lunga – Golden Arrows

Edmore Sibands – Golden Arrows

Evans Rusike – SuperSport United

Kuda Mahachi – SuperSport United

Onismor Bhasera – SuperSport United

Washington Arubi – SuperSport United

George Chigova – Polokwane City

Charlton Mashumba – Polokwane City

Walter Musona – Polokwane City

Khama Billiat – Kaizer Chiefs

Willard Katsande – Kaizer Chiefs

Farai Madhananga – Bidvest Wits

Terrence Dzvukamanja – Bidvest Wits

Tapuwa Kapini – Highlands Park

Tendai Ndoro – Highlands Park

Gabriel Nyoni – Maritzburg United

Clive Augusto – Maritzburg United

Butholezwe Ncube – AmaZulu

Talent Chawapiwa – AmaZulu

Elvis Chipezeze – Baroka

Rodwell Chinyengetere – Baroka

Kevin Moyo – Chippa United

Elvis Moyo – Chippa United

Ronald Pfumbidzai – Bloem Celtic

Ovidy Karuru – Stellenbosch

Cuthbert Malajila – Black Leopards

