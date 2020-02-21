Zimbabwe still has the highest proportion of foreign-born players registered in the 2018-19 ABSA Premiership season following the closure of the January transfer window a few weeks ago.
542 players from sixteen teams are registered in the South African top-flight with 110 foreigners forming the 20,3% part of the list.
Most of the non-South Africans come from Zimbabwe who dominate the foreign quota with 25,5 % which translates to twenty-eight players. This is way above second-placed Zambia who holds a 10,9% share.
The statistics mean South Africa’s southern neighbours have dominated the ABSA Premiership foreign portion for the 11th successive season.
The 25,5 % share is spread across thirteen clubs with teams like SuperSport United, Polokwane City and Golden Arrows all having at least three Zimbabweans in their squads.
Bidvest Wits will soon have their third Zimbabwean star – after Terrence Dzvukamanja and Farai Madhanaga – if they register McClive Phiri with the PSL after joining the side this month as a free agent following the end of his contract with Highlanders last month.
Registered Zimbabweans in ABSA Premiership:
Knox Mutizwa – Golden Arrows
Danny Phiri – Golden Arrows
Divine Lunga – Golden Arrows
Edmore Sibands – Golden Arrows
Evans Rusike – SuperSport United
Kuda Mahachi – SuperSport United
Onismor Bhasera – SuperSport United
Washington Arubi – SuperSport United
George Chigova – Polokwane City
Charlton Mashumba – Polokwane City
Walter Musona – Polokwane City
Khama Billiat – Kaizer Chiefs
Willard Katsande – Kaizer Chiefs
Farai Madhananga – Bidvest Wits
Terrence Dzvukamanja – Bidvest Wits
Tapuwa Kapini – Highlands Park
Tendai Ndoro – Highlands Park
Gabriel Nyoni – Maritzburg United
Clive Augusto – Maritzburg United
Butholezwe Ncube – AmaZulu
Talent Chawapiwa – AmaZulu
Elvis Chipezeze – Baroka
Rodwell Chinyengetere – Baroka
Kevin Moyo – Chippa United
Elvis Moyo – Chippa United
Ronald Pfumbidzai – Bloem Celtic
Ovidy Karuru – Stellenbosch
Cuthbert Malajila – Black Leopards