Warriors star Khama Billiat is said to be still in a state shock following the robbery incident in which he was pounced on by armed thugs in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Kaizer Chiefs man was robbed for the second time in three years after another incident in February 2017.

Neither the player nor the Amakhosi communications department have broken silence on the incident but a friend of the Aces Youth Academy graduate told the The Herald newspaper that he is still traumatised on account of it.

“From what I hear, it all happened very fast. The good thing is they didn’t harm him although they managed to get away with some valuables,” he said.

