Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat missed from the spot in Kaizer Chiefs’ 4-5 penalty shootout defeat to Highlands Park in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

The Lions of the North sent a warning to Ernst Middendorp’s charges ahead of the clash and they lived up to their stance when in-form striker Peter Shalulile broke the deadlock in the 57th minute after a goalless first half.

Chiefs restored parity less than ten minutes later when Highlands Park’s Selo Motsepe scored an own goal.

The two sides would cancel each other out in an attempt to find the winner but neither of them could find a away through, even after 30 minutes of extra time.

A penalty shoutout would be required to determine which team progresses the the last 8; with Billiat and George Maluleka missing for Chiefs to ensure passage for Owen Da Gama’s men.

