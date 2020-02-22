Midfielder Kelvin Bingala scored his first goal at his Zambian top-flight club Lumwana Radiants on Saturday.

The 24-year old joined the side on a two-year contract last month after leaving FC Platinum but was confined to the bench in his first games.

He netted in the 8th minute, opening the scoring in the 1-1 draw against Nkwazi. He was subbed off in the final quarter hour of the game.

Fellow countrymen Keith Mavhunga and Dominic Chungwa who hit a brace last weekend also started in match.

For Chungwa, it was his fourth successive appearance in the first XI.

