The Confederation of African Football has released the final shortlist of five stadiums that will be considered to host the one legged Champions League final.

The encounter will be held on May 29 and it will be the first time the inter-club competition’s final will be hosted as one-off tie, having previously been played home and away over two legs.

Only one venue is from the Sub-Saharan region while the rest are from North Africa.

Egypt’s Cairo International stadium which hosted the 2019 Afcon final tops the list with a sitting capacity of 95000. It’s followed by Stade Complexe Mohammed V (67000) in Casablanca Morocco.

Stade Olympique de Reds of Tunisia, the venue of the 2004 Afcon final was also shortlisted along with Sudan’s Khartoum Stadium.

Rwanda’s Amahoro stadium (45,000) completes the list.

