Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reaffirmed his commitment to the club despite some arguments off the field.

The 32-year old was involved in a public spat with the director of football Eric Abidal a few weeks ago.

The argument rose after Abidal criticised the players for sabotaging former coach Ernesto Valverde. The Frenchman claimed the squad did not work hard enough during the ex-boss’ tenure.

That was followed by allegations Barca hired a social media firm to criticise key figures associated with the club in a bid to protect president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s reputation.

In an interview with Catalan sports publication Mundo Deportivo as cited by the Mirror, Messi vowed he is going nowhere – despite the reported existence of a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for nothing this summer.

“I have said many times that my idea is (to stay) and as long as the club continue to want that, there will never be a problem,” the 32-year-old said.

“I want to win another Champions League, I want to continue winning LaLiga and I always aspire to that.

“I have always had the choice, there were many interested clubs willing to pay the release clause, but it never occurred to me to leave and does not now either. I love Barcelona, this is my home.”

