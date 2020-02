Marvelous Nakamba has returned to Aston Villa’s starting XI in the game against Southampton this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean came on from the bench in the previous round in 3-2 home defeat to Tottenham and played the last 30 minutes of the game.

He replaces Danny Drinkwater who has been dropped to the bench.

Kick-off is at 5 pm Zimbabwean time and you can watch the game on SuperSport TV.

Here is today’s starting XI:

Comments

comments