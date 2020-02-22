The senior men’s national side is reportedly set to feature in a three-team mini tournament which will serve as part of the preparations for the CHAN 2020 finals.

The Warriors were drawn in Group A along with hosts Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso. The tournament which is only reserved for locally-based players starts on 4 April and runs until the 25th of the same month.

Uganda who are also taking part in this year’s edition proposed the friendly matches at the draw event held in Cameroon early in the week and will also include neighbours Zambia.

According to Daily News, director of Eagle Sport Development and Management, Robert Moutsinga, who was hired by Zifa to represent the country at the Chan draw, said the proposed dates for the friendly matches are between March 18 and 20 in Kampala.

“As you are aware, I’m doing consultancy for the Zimbabwean FA. I’m working hard for Zifa to make sure everything goes according to plan,” Moutsinga told the publication.

“Uganda national team wants us to play a (friendly) tournament that includes their team the Cranes, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

“It’s as a good as a done deal as it affords all the teams a chance to prepare. What is left now is confirmation by all parties.”

Zifa, meanwhile, is yet to comment on the said tournament.

