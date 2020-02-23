Bulawayo Chiefs have reinforced their squad with the signing of Ghanaian player ahead of the 2020 season.

Amakhosi Amahle signed Samuel Adom on a a two-year contract from Ogidi FC in the Nigerian lower leagues.

Adom, an attacking winger, joins fellow countryman Isaac Badu who is already in the books of the Bulawayo-based side.

