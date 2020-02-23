Tonderai Ndiraya’s maiden tour of duty in Belgium will not end at KV Mechelen after getting more deals with two other top-flight clubs.

The Dynamos gaffer arrived in the European country on Wednesday for a two-week work attachment at Mechelen.

The trip was made possible by sports consultant Gino Laureyssen who was instrumental in bringing Belgian coaches to DeMbare last year as part of a long-term exchange programme.

Initial plans would have seen the coach attend training sessions and have one-on-ones with the coaching staff and also watch the team’s league games during his stay.

But Ndiraya has revealed he will also visit Anderlecht and Genk to learn more stuff, acquiring knowledge on how European clubs run their affairs both on and off the pitch.

The tour to the other clubs were arranged by his hosts KV Mechelen.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, he said: “Tomorrow morning I will travel to Genk another top-flight team to watch another training session. On Monday I will be at Anderlecht before coming back to Mechelen.”

