All sporting events including three Serie A games in northern Italy have been suspended over a coronavirus outbreak.

The region has recorded 79 confirmed cases in an outbreak that has claimed two lives. The three matches that have been postponed involve Inter Milan’s clash against Sampdoria, Atalanta against Sassuolo and Hellas Verona versus Cagliari.

The development was confirmed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday evening.

“Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora intends to suspend all sporting events planned for Sunday in the Veneto and Lombardy regions,” said Conte.

“I am sorry for fans of football and other sports who were planning to go to the matches scheduled tomorrow but citizens need to be responsible.”

Inter also confirmed the news on Twitter.

🚨 | OFFICIAL STATEMENT#InterSampdoria, which was due to take place at 20:45 CET on Sunday 23 February, has been postponed to a later date 👉 https://t.co/K6BtBQ4QRx#FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) February 22, 2020

