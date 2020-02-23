Former Kaizer Chiefs captain and midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is set to join a new club according to his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane.

The 35-year old has been without a club since leaving his Turkish side BB Erzurumspor at the end of the 2018/19 campaign. He was expected to find a new home in the January transfer window but there was never a deal offered.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Mahlakgane said the veteran player is likely to sign for a new club abroad in a week or so.

“There’s something I’m working on now. Unfortunately, we had a huge set back in January and I didn’t want to talk about it in the media because he’s a huge player.

“So, you can’t keep on going to the media on things that are not happening because it creates anxiety to his fans.”

“So, there’s something that is happening. I think if you can give me another week or so I think we should be done and dusted about where he’s going,” he added.

“I’m working on something internationally, not locally. He still wants to play for another season or two.”

