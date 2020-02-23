Zimbabwean players in various leagues across the world took part for their respective sides durimg the course of the week and here is what transpired.

Admiral Muskwe came on as a second half substitute as his Swindon Town dispatched Grimsby Town 3-1 in the English League 2.

Marvelous Nakamba started for Aston Villa in their 0-2 defeat to Southampton in the English Premier League. Nakamba was making a return to the Villa starting line up after starting on the bench against Tottenham last week and lasted for 81 minutes before he was replaced.

Marshall Munetsi started for Stade de Reims as they forced a 1-1 draw with St Entienne in the French Ligue 1.

Teenage Hadebe played the entire game as his Yeni Malatyaspor lost 1-2 to Antalayspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Victor Kamhuka also started and played 90 minute for Mynanmar League side Ayeyawady United in their 1-1 stalemate with Yadan FC.

Alec Mudimu and his teammates at Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol are at a pre-season tour of Turkey in preparation for the start of their season.

