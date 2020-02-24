Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka says he would have to “think twice” if he was given the opportunity to become Arsenal captain once again.

The Swiss was was stripped of the armband and replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after clashing with fans back in October during their home game against Crystal Palace.

His time at the Emirates seemed over following the incident but newly-appointed head coach Mikel Arteta convinced the midfielder to stay.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Zhaka said: “If one day the club asks me about the armband, I have to think twice.

“There was a moment, because it was not easy for me and my family. I hope people understand this.

“But I think I showed my character. I am not a guy who runs away. I always say to the club, ‘When I [am] here, I am ready to give everything’. It was like this always.

“I train very hard and that things turned around is the key. This [has given me] the most happiness.”

