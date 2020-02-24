US-based former Warriors and Dynamos goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has revealed that he still have ambitions to play for the country’s flagship football team.

Mkuruva was the Warriors first choice goalie at AFCON 2017 under now Nyasa Big Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa but his career hit a slight snag when he joined ABSA Premiership side Cape Town City.

Now on the books National Independence Soccer Association (NISA) side Michigan Stars in the United States, the former Prince Edward School pupil said he is still optimistic for another Warriors call up.

“It’s every soccer player’s dream to represent his country and I am happy I did and I’m still looking forward to be called back to the Warriors,” Mkuruva told The Herald.

“ I know it’s not going to be easy because we have good goalkeepers. But, I will work hard and, hopefully, get the reward to be back again in the Warriors setup,” he added.

