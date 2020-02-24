Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s success is bringing in a new set of transfer problems as his team is now so good, even the biggest names fear they couldn’t get in it.

The Reds remain unbeaten this season with a massive 19-point lead at the top of the English Premier League table. They are just five wins away from their first championship in three decades.

A couple of big names have been linked with the club in recent months with Germany’s Timo Werner the latest star who went on to describe them as the best in world.

But Klopp has other beliefs in the transfer business, telling the Mirror newspaper that it’s not easy as it looks.

He said: “If they see you are successful, it’s easier to get into talks with players. But on the other side, it’s more difficult the better your team is because they ask questions like ‘where and when would I play?’

“We need players who want to be part of this, who want to fight for their spot, who want to make the next step together with us, who want to develop and improve so that’s it.

“We have these players and whoever wants to join us, needs to have exactly this kind of attitude.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool will return to action this evening when they face West Ham in their Matchday 27 encounters at Anfield.

Kick-off is at 10 pm Zimbabwean time and the match will be live on SuperSport TV.

