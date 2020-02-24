Norman Mapeza has revealed that there are areas his Chippa United side needs to improve ahead of their Nedbank Cup tie against Bidvest Wits this evening.

The Chilli Boys have been failing to maintain consistency in their recent games and are coming from a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

Speaking to Backpage TXT, the Zimbabwean gaffer said: “We have to keep on working hard if you look at our position [in the league], we’re still in the woods, each and every week we try to work on those mistakes which we picked up during the games.

“We didn’t defend well, we didn’t have enough creativity in the final third, so those are the things we gonna back and try work on before Wits.”

The cup clash will be played at Bidvest Stadium. Kick-off is 7:30 pm.

Comments

comments