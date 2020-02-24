The Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City might be for some just another football match but for Zimbabwean fans, it’s another historic milestone worth cherishing.

If selected to play in the clash, slated for Sunday at Wembley, Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will become the first Zimbabwean to play in a Cup final on English soil.

Coming from a football-crazy country with a population of about 15 million people, the former Club Brugge man, who has admitted to English media the exetent to which people back home look up to the national team and players who play for it, will know that despites odds firmly against Villa, Zimbabweans will be gued to their television sets for the clash.

The Warriors midfielder, has had ups and downs in the English top flight since joining the Birmingham-based side last year in August but all that will be cast side as focus shifts on a once in a lifetime Wembley experience.

