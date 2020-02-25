Zimbabwe has been barred from hosting all international matches by CAF due to the nature of local stadiums.

According to the football body, no stadium met minimum standards to host the games in the most recent inspection conducted.

Zifa had hoped to use Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo which hosted FC Platinum’s Champions League home ties.

But the latest development will see the association missing out on massive potential revenue which could have been generated on home soil.

The Afcon qualifiers are scheduled for end of March.

A statement by Zifa confirmed the news.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation that it has received correspondence from the Confederation of African Football that our stadiums do not meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards to host international matches.

“Consequently, CAF has made a decision to bar ZIFA from using local stadiums in all upcoming international matches.”

Zifa said they have started appealing against the decision with the hope of bringing the games back on home soil as soon as possible.

“While ZIFA is engaging CAF with a view to appeal this decision, we have asked stadium authorities to send us commitment letters detailing timelines on work that needs to be done before CAF comes for another inspection. Once we receive such commitment, we will send to CAF.

“In this moment we urge all stakeholders to work for a common cause for us to quickly right this wrong which takes away our sovereignty,” the statement continued.

