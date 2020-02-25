PSL Champions FC Platinum have loaned two players – Lameck Nhamo and Simom Shoko – to cash-strapped Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services side WhaWha.

The loan deal is, in fact, a short in the arm to the Midlands side, who are on the brink of withdrawing from the Premier Soccer League after failing to raise the mandatory affiliation fee let alone and are in no position to afford signing players.

Nhamo, a former Soccer Star finalist, struggled last season, having failed to pin down a first-team jersey at the club with Gift Mbweti mostly preferred ahead of him.

Shoko, on the other hand, is coming from a three-year-long injury lay-off and could be guaranteed for some game time at the Gweru based team.

Whawha secretary-general Innocent Makoni confirmed the development to Soccer24.

“Shoko arrived last Friday and is to start assessment today and I am yet to see Nhamo. We are having an excellent relationship with FC Platinum even before they assisted us with their player.

“We got Cleopas Kapupurika, Livingstone Genti and others before. Remember coach Luke once coached FC Platinum during its early years and a relationship is just flowing,” he said.

