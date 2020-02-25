Kids in Zimbabwe who are old enough to at least know about the English Premier League might find it hard to belive that a local player once made a move from Highlanders straight to the English top flight.

There is a bunch of Zimbabwean players who have been playing in England for years in the lower leagues and have not graced the Premier League, so how would anyone believe that someone made a move from Bosso to the English top division?

The answer to that question lies in a genius called Peter Ndlovu, who made the historical switch from Tshilamoya to Coventry City in August 1992, becoming the first African player to join the division.

Ndlovu took the Premier League by storm, with the highlight moment in his career being the hattrick he scored against Liverpool at Anfield.

He would later captain the Sunday Chidzambwa -coached Warriors at thier maiden Africa Cup of Nations finals appearance in Tunisia in 2004, scoring a bullet header against Egypt in the opener.

He also captained the side in the next edition in 2006.

One cannot talk of Zimbabwean football without mentioning Peter Ndlovu, the local star which shone on the land and abroad.

