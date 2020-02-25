New Warriors coach Zdravko Lugarusic is set to select his provisional Chan squad this week after completing his nationwide familiarising tour.

The Croatian, along with Zifa technical director Wilson Mutekede, visited some PLS clubs’ training sessions and had wide consultations with coaches of Dynamos, CAPS United, Highlanders, Chicken Inn among others.

According to Daily News, the 55-year old is now expected to meet his technical staff this week to discuss the selection of the squad for the Chan tournament.

Zimbabwe will be making their fifth appearance at the competition, and it will be Logarusic’s first major tournament since his appointment as the head coach last month.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will feature in the opening game against host Cameroon on the 4th of April before facing Burkina Faso four days later. Their final game in Group A is on the 12th of April.

