With the local football fraternity still shellshocked and trying to come to terms with the Confederation of African Football (CAF)’s decision to bar local stadiums from hosting international matches citing inadequate standards, it is inevitable that at some point all that has to pass for there to be a solution to this disaster.

With less than a month to go before Zdravko Logarusic’s troops play defending champions Algeria in an Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifier, which was initially pencilled for Bulawayo before the latest disaster struck Zimbabwean football, it’s clear that ZIFA are already exploring the options for an alternative venue.

Since the statement issued by ZIFA clearly pointed neighboring countries as alternatives, South Africa might a good choice, if not the best.

The rainbow nation is home to millions of Zimbabweans, including 28 players who play for various clubs in the country’s top flight, constituting 25% of the total number of foreign players in the ABSA Premiership.

Ussualy, the bulk of any Warriors squad at a given time consists of largerly South Africa-based players, a scenario which might benefit the cash-strapped ZIFA because they would cut air tickets costs.

The idea to host the Desert Foxes in South Africa might also be nobble considering that the Warriors will obviously have support from the fans who stay there and also becaue the ones who stay in Zimbabwe might even travel to ‘Mzansi’ to cheer the team on.

