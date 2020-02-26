Former Harare City and Dynamos forward Kudakwashe Kumwala could become the latest Zimbabwean player to join the South Africa based brigade if he makes the grade at Highlands Park where he is undergoing trials.

According FarPost, the Jo’burg side is currently assessing the player with a view of pinning him with a contract.

The club has been home to a couple of Zimbabwean players including former Warriors and Highlanders goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, Tendai Ndoro and formerly Augustine Mbara.

Kumwala is a free agent, having struggled to spark during his time in the ZPSL.

He joined Harare City in 2015 after an explosive season with Division One side, Hartley Academy, but was restricted to cameo roles at the Sunshine City Boys despite being one of the most industrious strikers on the domestic front. The likes of Ishmael Wadi and Martin Vengesai were preferred ahead of him.

He later played for Dynamos in 2018 before leaving the club at the end of that season.

