Former Warriors and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cuthbert Malajaila has revealed that he left ABSA Premiership side Black Leopards and also revealed why he did so, saying it was necessary.

Malajila joined Lidoda Duvha at the beginning of the 2019/20 season but revealed that he left the club in January this year.

“We parted ways. No, it’s part of the game, you know this game, it’s always like this. We agreed because it was not working for me, for them either way you know,” he told South African publication Kick Off.

“Either way, you know when you are not playing also they will ask you why are you not playing you know… [laughs]. You know man, I’m a professional player. If I have to tell you [who exactly asked why he was not playing] we’ll have to speak end of December.

“I don’t want to say much as a player but there was a lot. But I don’t want to speak about it now, let me leave it. End of season then when you ask me I will let you know,” added the former Dynamos striker.

