Manchester City have officially lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their two-year European ban.

City were found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules, and they received a €30m fine on top of their two-year European suspension.

CAS confirmed the news in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City football club against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).”

CAS, however, did not indicate a time-frame for the appeal process, but it is expected to take several months.

