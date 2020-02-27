Mikel Arteta insists he has complete trust in the Arsenal board over the contract situation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports the Mirror.

The Gabonese striker who is the Gunners’ current leading scorer will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season.

Contract negotiations were put on hold four months ago when Unai Emery was in charge, but club chiefs are now increasing their push to tie the ex-Borussia Dortmund hitman down to a new deal.

Speaking on Wednesday, Arteta stated: “The club has a very idea of how he wants to develop things.

“They are in constant communication with players’ agents and they know the plan better than I do.

“I completely trust them on that.”

