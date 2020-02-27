Government has for the first time spoken on the sanctioning of all local stadiums by Confederation of African Football (CAF)

The regional body came arrived at the decision citing inadequate facilities, meaning the Warriors will have to be forced to host Algeria at a neutral venue outside the country.

Sports minister Kirsty Coventry took to her Twitter to comment on the latest disaster to hit Zimbabwean football.

”We all know that the stadiums in Zimbabwe have been deteriorating for ages but it is now my responsibility to make sure we fix this mess. Overnight solutions will not work but know that I am on it. I will keep you posted so don’t listen to other nonsense out there,” she said.

The issue was supposed to be discussed at yesterday’s Cabinet briefing but the former Olympic champion was not in attendance.

