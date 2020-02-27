Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has warned his players not get carried away with the last 16, first leg 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

City came from behind, striking twice in the final 12 minutes of the game through Gabriel Jesus and a Kevin De Bruyne penalty to secure their first ever win over the Spanish giants.

The hosts had looked on course to edge a cagey contest after Isco’s smart finish early in the second half.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Guardiola said: “It’s just the first part, it’s not three points. If one team can overcome this situation, for experience, for everything, it is this club, but of course it is a good result.

“I am so proud of course but it is just the first step, we have another game, it is not over. So be calm, enjoy it, enjoy the moment. Have a good dinner, good regeneration, on Sunday we have a final, keep going in the Premier League and prepare the second game against Madrid.”

Madrid will be without captain Sergio Ramos for the second leg after he was sent off late on for bringing down Jesus.

