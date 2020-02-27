Former Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini is set to hang his gloves at the end of the current ABSA Premiership where he is in the ranks of Highlands Park, it has emerged.

The 35-year old former Highlanders captain has been on the sidelines for the better part of the season, owing to injuries.

He has already informed the club of his intentions to retire while also hinting on a possible coaching career.

“I guess it’s time to hang the boots and start afresh in this game, in a different role. This could be my last season and I am happy for everything that I have achieved as a player,” said Kapini.

The goalkeeper started his professional career at Black Aces in the late 90s but made a name at Bosso at the turn of millennium before moving to South Africa in 2006 to play for now defunct Platinum Stars.

He has been across Limpopo since then, playing for AmaZulu and most recently Highlands Park where is the club captain.

At international level, he was the Warriors captain in 2012 and made over thirty appearances for the national team, including two at the 2004, 06 Afcon finals.

Comments

comments