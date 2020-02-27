Lyon stun Juventus in UCL round of 16 first leg Soccer24 on 27 Feb, 2020 French side Olympique Lyon edged Juventus 1-0 in a Champions League round of 16 first leg clash on Wednesday. More to follow.. Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Comments comments Related posts: Juventus and Monaco through to Champions League semis Champions League is back tonight! UEFA: Sevilla edge Leicester, Juventus win against Porto UCL: Madrid win to sail through, Man City lose as Man Utd is held