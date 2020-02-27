The Zimbabwe Football Association has identified a venue outside the country to host the Warriors’ Afcon qualifier against Algeria scheduled for March 29.

The Southern African nation was banned from hosting upcoming international games by CAF due to the poor state of its stadiums.

The association’s spokesman and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela told Jo’burg-based CAJ News Agency that they are engaging the South African Football Association (SAFA) for permission to use the 40 000-seater Orlando Stadium located in Soweto.

“We have started the process to get a stadium and a letter is being dispatched to the South Africa Football Association (SAFA),” Gwesela confirmed.

“The decision does not lie with us. SAFA will advise what is available and then all logistics will be worked out from there.”

Gwesela ruled out the possibility of Zimbabwe fixing its ill-equipped stadiums by March 15 when CAF inspectors could return for further inspection.

“A media tribune, for example, cannot be fixed in two weeks. Fixing it would mean dismantling the structure but other issues like doping rooms and internet connectivity can be done. Gates need automation so really, it is unachievable in the short term,” he said.

