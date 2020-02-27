The 45-seater luxury coach which Nyasha Mushekwi bought for CAPS United has been returned to the Harare giants by ZIMRA.

Mushekwi, whose football career can be traced back to the Green Machine, bought the coach as a way of appreciating the 2016 league champions and spent a reported US$120 000 on the coach but it was confiscated by the revenue authority citing inadequate customs duty fee.

Information reaching Soccer24 is that ZIMRA released the bus to CAPS United today and they (Makepekepe) will start using it soon.

