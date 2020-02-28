Chicken Inn have started their pre-season tour of Malawi with a 1-0 victory over BeForward Wanderers on Friday afternoon.

The Gamecocks are taking part in an invitational mini-league tournament which also includes Kalisto Pasuwa’s Big Bullets and Mozambican side UD Songo.

Malvin Gaki scored the solitary goal in the cagey contest, tapping in a loose ball which had been spilt into his path by the keeper.

Obriel Chirinda who had a great time on the pitch received a red card in the 66th minute and will miss the next game against Bullets on Saturday.

Chicken Inn’s final game is on Sunday against UD Songo.

