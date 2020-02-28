The inaugural Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Awards is set to take place in Harare tonight.

Several players including those based abroad are set to be honoured at the event which is sponsored by Doves through its Zororo Phumulani brand.

The biggest prize will be the FUZ Player of the Year, which is open to both men and women footballers.

Other accolades are the best International/Foreign-based player award which will honour a player plying his/her trade in foreign leagues. There is also the FUZ Legend award to be given to a football legend and the President’s award which will recognise a player who has made a huge impact in football.

The team of the year will include outstanding players in all positions, from the best keeper, defenders, midfielders and the forwards.

The FUZ Media award winner, chosen by a panel of football veterans, will honour journalists who have been in football for a long time and have made an impact.

The awards come at a time the organisation has introduced their PSL monthly awards.

