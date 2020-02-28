The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Informanation Publicity and Broadcast Services Nick Mangwana, has promised football fans that government is making efforts to have international matches back in the country after the stadium ban imposed by CAF.

The regional football governing body barred all local stadiums from hosting international matches citing inadequate standards, a setback which will force the Warriors to play home games on neutral soil outside the country.

Mangwana however insists things will come back to normal.

“Regarding the stadia that have been deemed fit not for purpose; Govt has already come up with a plan to ensure that Zimbabweans will watch international matches at home. An announcement will be made within the next few days,” he posted on his Twitter page.

