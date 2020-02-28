Highlanders have confirmed their first high profile pre-season friendly pitting top-flight side Black Rhinos.
The match will be played at Barbourfield Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday. Kick-off is at 3 pm.
The gate charges have been pegged at $30 for the cheapest ticket, $50 for the Wings and $100 for the VIP.
As we up our preparations for the @CastleLagerPSL 2020 season, we host @blackrhinosfc at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.
Don't miss out! pic.twitter.com/pEM8R5OcXY
— Highlanders F.C (@HighlanderBosso) February 28, 2020
Bosso who have been quieter in the transfer business as compared to their traditional rivals – Dynamos and CAPS United – will use the encounter to fine-tune their squad and will give new coach Mark Harrison a platform to assess his players on a broader perspective.