Highlanders have confirmed their first high profile pre-season friendly pitting top-flight side Black Rhinos.

The match will be played at Barbourfield Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday. Kick-off is at 3 pm.

The gate charges have been pegged at $30 for the cheapest ticket, $50 for the Wings and $100 for the VIP.

Bosso who have been quieter in the transfer business as compared to their traditional rivals – Dynamos and CAPS United – will use the encounter to fine-tune their squad and will give new coach Mark Harrison a platform to assess his players on a broader perspective.

