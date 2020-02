Tinotenda Kadewere made his return from injury and scored in Le Havre’s 3-0 league win over Chateauroux on Friday.

He had missed the previous four games with a thigh problem.

The Zimbabwean striker didn’t take long to register his name on the scoresheet, striking home in the 3rd minute. The goal was his 19th this season in the French Ligue 2.

Kadewere’s return, meanwhile, is a timely boost for the Warriors ahead of next month’s back-to-back 2021 Afcon qualifier against Algeria.

Comments

comments