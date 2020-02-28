Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has expressed dismay towards his strikers after his side failed to score in their previous two games.

The Chilli Boys have in the recent weeks been struggling to maintain concistancy and were knocked out of Nedbank Cup last weekend.

They will square off with AmaZulu FC in an Absa Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, the Zimbabwean gaffer told Backpage TXT: “We have strikers, but at the end of the day they need to know their business on the field.

“We cannot keep on reminding them that in order to be the top scorer you have to hit the target.

“We have to keep working hard. We have to put more focus on the league games. We will see how the season progresses.”

Kick-off is at 6 pm and it will be live on SuperSport TV.

