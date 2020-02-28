Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala says he is disappointed after his supposed move to China fell through on the eleventh hour.

The player’s agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane, had confirmed that his client was on the move and would join his new team this week.

But due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the Asian country, the deal collapsed. The Chinese Football Association decided to suspend all football activities in the country because of this deadly virus.

This follows after another attempt to find a new club in January flopped.

Speaking on Thursday Night Live on Marawa TV, Tshabalala, 35, said: “I was disappointed, but I had to make peace with it (not moving to China), it’s beyond my control, it happened, but one has to find other alternatives.

“I still have the desire and hunger. I am still positive that I will make it at this age anywhere if the opportunity comes. I still get calls and texts with enquires if they can invite me, they still see value in me.”

The midfielder is currently a free agent since leaving Turkish side BB Erzurumspor at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

