France-based Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi has assured football fans that the stadium ban imposed on the country by CAF will not affect the team’s play.

The continental governing body santioned all local stadiums from hosting international matches for failing to meet laid down international standards, a predicament which the Stade de Reims midfielder belives will not affect the Warriors.

“For us players us players it doesn’t have an effect on us, it won’t affect our game plan. But we’re just disappointed that we won’t be able to play in front or our fans,” he told lifestyle tabloid H-Metro.

On the suggestons of taking the Algeria clash to South Africa, Munetsi said: “South Africa will be okay because we have fans there. We won many games in South Africa including the Cosafa Cup and I want to believe that South Africans will also be supporting us.”

