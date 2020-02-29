Egyptian giants Al Ahly will face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-finals this evening.

The encounter will be played at Cairo International Stadium with only 30,000 fans allowed to attend.

Team News

Sundowns have some injury concerns with reguars Anele Ngcongca, Ricardo Nascimento and Denis Onyango all on the bed side, although the trio travelled with the team to Egypt where they are still being closely monitored by the medical team.

On the other hand, the Red Devils’ coach excluded some notable names such as Mahmoud Kahraba, Hossam Ashour, Ramadan Sobhi and Mahmoud Wahid in his matchday squad.

Broadcast Details

Unfortunately the match will not be shown on any TV outside Egypt due TV rights issue which has seen a blackout of all CAF content since October.

Kick-off time

The match will start at 6 pm CAT.

Head-to-head

Sundowns have lost in all three previous visits to Ahly‚ and are yet to score a goal in Egypt against the Red Devils.

They lost 3-0 in the reverse fixture of the final of the 2001 Champions League‚ a 2-0 loss in 2007 and a 1-0 defeat in the previous season. They also performed unconvincingly in some of their home legs.

Despite the poor run, the Southern Africans once recorded a terrific result against their opponents which could give them some hope in the tie. A 5-0 triumph in the first leg of last campaign’s quarterfinal encounter remain their only victory against Al Ahly since the turn of the millennium.

