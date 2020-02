Warriors winger Khama Billiat will start on the bench when Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clash in the latest installment of the Soweto derby.

Here is the Kaizer Chiefs starting eleven chosen by Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp;

Akpeyi, Moleko, Cardoso, Mathoho, Frosler, Katsande ©, Maluleka, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurković

Subs: Khune, Parker, Billiat, Ntiya-Ntiya, Agay, Sasman, Zuma

